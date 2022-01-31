January 31, 2022

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Whoopi Goldberg: The Holocaust wasn’t about race because it involved two groups of white people.

I’ve watched this three times and have no idea what she’s getting at.

But I bet the Nazis would be surprised to hear that the Jews whom they tried to exterminate were part of the same racial group as the Nazis themselves.

The panel was discussing the decision made by one Tennessee school district to remove Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” from the eighth-grade curriculum due to, of all things, language and nudity. Evidently a story about people (represented in the novel by mice) being sent to Auschwitz wasn’t too mature for 13-year-olds to handle but a drawing of a nude anthropomorphic mouse crossed the line.

A Twitter pal watched this and asked, “Uh, is she really ‘all lives mattering’ the Holocaust?”

Whatever she meant, I’m excited to see how Whoopi cleans this up on tomorrow’s show. Oh, and Behar is right about a burst in sales for “Maus” amid the coverage of what happened in Tennessee. The two volumes currently occupy the top three spots on Amazon’s list of bestselling comics and graphic novels. Nothing gooses interest in a book like some authority deeming it unfit.

Exit quotation from Steve Krakauer: “If Joe Rogan said ‘The Holocaust isn’t about race’ and that ‘these are two white groups of people,’ we’d never stop hearing about it from the Acela Media’s loudest anti-speech activists…”