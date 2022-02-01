February 1, 2022

BEZOS: YOU WON’T CANCEL ME. Jeff Bezos’s $200 Million, 50-Year Naming-Rights Deal With The Smithsonian Does Not Include A ‘Morals Clause.’ “[T]he requirement to prominently display Bezos’s name for the next 50 years comes as naming rights have been under scrutiny. Most notably, the Sackler family name has been removed from museums and other institutions they helped fund with profits from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which is now seen as playing a pivotal role in the opioid epidemic that’s killed some 500,000 people since 1999.”