January 31, 2022

THE CANADIAN CONVOY HAS STOLEN THE HEARTS OF THE PEOPLE AND THE MEDIA IS NOT TAKING IT WELL:

The media cannot stand the fact that the narrative about the Canadian trucker convoy protest has gotten away from them and you can see how they feel about it by taking a look at how MSNBC is reacting.

The trucker convoy protest has been making its way through Canada’s capital city of Ottawa and has become the largest in history spanning an astounding 45 miles. At the center of the protest is the message that Canadians are rejecting the government vaccine, mask, and lockdown mandates, and the desire to be treated as free westerners, not subjects of a single man and his leftist whims. Canadians of all stripes showed up to show their support for the convoy over the weekend en masse.

The media was content to never speak of the convoy — unless it was to demonize it — as it was proof-positive that the people are not with them, the politicians they serve, or the ideology they support, despite all their claims to the contrary. The issue was that this gathering over the weekend around the truckers was so large that they had to acknowledge it.

Acknowledge it they did, but you could tell they weren’t happy about it, and consistently attempted to make them out to be the villains.

“This. Is. A. Cult,” Scarborough finished.