January 31, 2022

PAULA BOLYARD: It’s Time to Fight Back: Refuse to Let Them Destroy Your Children and Your Way of Life. “Over the last year, we’ve seen brave Americans standing up to the mandates—defying them—in an effort to claw back some of the freedom we’ve lost since the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Last week we saw courageous young people, including our own Megan Fox’s daughter, walking into school without masks and daring administrators to kick them out. But tyrants like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are not backing down. They give every indication that they expect the ‘new normal’ to be a permanent condition—they want us masked and vaxxed from here to eternity.”