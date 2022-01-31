January 31, 2022

JOE ROGAN BREAKS SILENCE ON THE LEFT’S ATTEMPT TO GET HIM REMOVED FROM SPOTIFY:

Starting with musician Neil Young, liberals and progressives have intensified their calls for Rogan to be censored for what they say have been “misinformation” from Rogan’s podcast about COVID-19, specifically his interviews with Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, and Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist and inventor of the mRNA vaccine. “I think there’s a lot of people who have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on soundbites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging. The podcast has been accused of spreading ‘dangerous misinformation…both [McCullough and Malone] are very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people and they have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is. I had them on,” Rogan said in his video statement…Rogan said he does not know if either McCullough or Malone are right in their opinions but that’s the point of the podcast, to have a real conversation.

Neil Young’s intentions now seem like transparently obvious grift:

● Amazon and Apple Music flaunt support for Neil Young with special deals and playlists after legendary artist breaks from Spotify in ultimatum over Joe Rogan podcast.

● Neil Young’s Radio Channel on SiriusXM Is Revived After Spotify Removal.

Incidentally, it’s a good thing social media wasn’t around in the 1970s, considering this passage from Kenneth Tynan’s 1978 profile of Johnny Carson in the New Yorker:

On the wall behind [longtime producer Freddie] de Cordova’s desk hangs a chart showing the lineup of guests for weeks, and even months, ahead. Perennial absentees, long sought, never snared, include Elton John and Robert Redford. When de Cordova is asked why the list is so sparsely dotted with people of much intellectual firepower, he reacts with bewilderment: “That just isn’t true. We’ve had some of the finest minds I know—Carl Sagan, Paul Ehrlich, Margaret Mead, Gore Vidal, Shana Alexander, Madalyn Murray O’Hair.” This odd aggregation of names sprang from the lips of many other “Tonight Show” employees to whom I put that question, almost as if they were contractually bound to commit it to memory.

If the left’s goal is to get talk show hosts sacked because of misinformation spewn by their guests, Paul Ehrlich and Margaret Mead’s appearances alone would have been firing offenses.