January 31, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE FRENCH LAUNDRY: Maskless Gov. Newsom spotted at 49ers-Rams game despite mandate.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Despite a statewide mandate for universal indoor masking, photos captured Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials not wearing masks while indoors at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The governor was attending the NFC Championship game where the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

At one point during the game, Magic Johnson posed for a photo with Governor Newsom. Neither men wore masks.

Magic Johnson posted a separate photo on social media posing with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Again, none of them wore masks.