January 31, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE FRENCH LAUNDRY: Maskless Gov. Newsom spotted at 49ers-Rams game despite mandate.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Despite a statewide mandate for universal indoor masking, photos captured Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials not wearing masks while indoors at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
The governor was attending the NFC Championship game where the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
At one point during the game, Magic Johnson posed for a photo with Governor Newsom. Neither men wore masks.
Magic Johnson posted a separate photo on social media posing with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Again, none of them wore masks.
It’s curious to see California’s celebrities and Magic Johnson flouting SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Safety Protocols with no repercussions:
Effective December 15th, 2021: prior to entering SoFi Stadium, guests 5 years and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. For guests providing proof of a negative test, it is required that negative results from a PCR test are within a 48 hour period prior to the event and negative results from an Antigen test are within 24 hours of the event, per L.A. County Health orders. Guests 18 years and older must also provide a photo ID with a matching name.
I hope everyone attending the Super Bowl in skyboxes in two weeks remembers they’re going to be seen by a worldwide audience flaunting the stadium’s mask rules, knowing full well that similar privileges do not apply to Outer Party members and their children: LA schools to require students to wear non-cloth face masks.