January 31, 2022

HMMM: BECERRA FIRST CABINET SECRETARY UNDER THE BUS?

If the latter was the real concern, then the White House would fire Rochelle Walensky and push Anthony Fauci into retirement. Becerra is apparently more expendable, although it’s not clear why. Becerra doesn’t have any significant background in health care, but that was the case when Biden picked him for this job, too.

That fact would make a Becerra dismissal for scapegoating a bit … complicated. Biden insisted on putting Becerra into that slot mainly to conduct lawfare against the pro-life movement through ObamaCare edicts, a move that generated plenty of criticism at the time. In the middle of a pandemic, people expected a true public-health expert to get chosen to run the nation’s COVID-19 response, not a former attorney general with a radical resumé. Becerra barely survived his confirmation vote at the time, and has done nothing to distinguish himself since. As early as last May, rumors began swirling about Becerra’s standing in the Biden administration.

However, Biden made the choice to appoint an unqualified political hack to run Health and Human Services. Dumping him now would be tantamount to a double confession: first that the pandemic response s been bungled, and second that Biden should never have appointed Becerra in the first place. Neither of those sound like a great way to distance Biden from the pandemic stench, even if he might get an opportunity to reset the response, maybe, if the White House allows a new HHS Secretary to run the policy him/herself.