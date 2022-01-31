January 31, 2022

CULTURES RESEMBLE LIVING BEINGS MORE THAN THEY RESEMBLE MACHINES: China’s Population Growth Drops to 61-Year Low Despite Ending One-Child Rule.

They’re not infinitely adjustable, and there’s consequences for shoving them into too much change too fast. The entire 20th century should have demonstrated this. But of course, Marxists think they can change everything in service of their poisonous fantasy, so they’re trying to stack a pile of corpses in the 21st century to rival the 20th. And that’s not counting the died-too-early, the never-born and those whose lives are blighted by a few insane individuals and their drive to power in the service of a grifter’s pet theory.

No more! Never again!