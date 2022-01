MARXISTS HATE HUMANS, AND ANIMALS THAT HUMANS LOVE: What is it with Chicoms and killing people’s pets?

What part of “death cult” is opaque? By its very nature, Marxism is inimical to human nature. Because it appeals to a certain kind of mind that likes systems more than messy people, sooner or later it leads these minds to believe that people are ones at fault. The system remains perfect. It’s people (and pets) who must go.