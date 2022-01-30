January 30, 2022

THINKSPACE: A SAFE PLACE FOR REASON — McGill Professor Pat Kambhampati, who specializes in physics and chemistry has helped formed a chapter of Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship at McGill, the elite Canadian University.

The point and purpose of the group is to maintain freedom in teaching, research and scholarship; To maintain standards of excellence in academic decisions about students and faculty and; To resist censorship and provide a convivial forum for critical thought about academic freedom at McGill University.

It’s good to see that people of all walks of life and professional backgrounds, like Greg Lukianoff, William Jacobsen and others are pushing back on what I call “The New Lysenkoism.”