January 31, 2022

SALENA ZITO: From Cover Girl to Guns and Elk Hunts.

Most folks would think it would be a herculean leap to go from leading client strategies for Sephora, Walmart, H&M, Walgreens, and Cover Girl to MeatEater, which had its inception with founder Steve Rinella’s Netflix flagship outdoors show.

Crane said the leap was perhaps not totally herculean and that doing something outside of one’s comfort zone is a good thing.

“I grew up in New York City — Upper East Side, Manhattan, to be specific,” she said. “Went off to college, then back to New York for another eight years. Then it was off to Los Angeles, where I spent the past six years. So I was never exposed as a young individual to a life outside the metropolitan environments of New York or Los Angeles. So in terms of what MeatEater embodies and stands for, it’s a far evolution from my experience and my background.”

MeatEater has grown into a lifestyle company with several wildly popular podcasts that include The MeatEater Podcast and Bear Grease, as well as audiobooks, cookbooks, a clothing line, and gear.

After meeting with Rinella and going hunting for the first time, Crane knew she was ready for a change. “I have always wanted to be connected to nature, to the outdoors, and more with our roots and with our food,” she said. “The first time I went out, I was terrified — on one hand, because it felt totally new, and when you’re an adult trying something new in that capacity, [it] becomes intimidating.”