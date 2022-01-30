January 30, 2022

ROBBY SOAVE: Georgetown Should Not Fire Ilya Shapiro for a Bad Tweet.

The thing is, while the students at Georgetown Law may feel differently — and why, exactly, does that matter very much? — most Americans also oppose affirmative action in Supreme Court appointments, as this ABC/Ipsos poll makes clear: Majority of Americans want Biden to consider ‘all possible nominees’ for Supreme Court vacancy.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that a plurality of Americans view the Supreme Court as motivated by partisanship, while President Joe Biden’s campaign trail vow to select a Black woman to fill a high-court vacancy without reviewing all potential candidates evokes a sharply negative reaction from voters. . . . During the spring 2020 presidential primaries, days before his set of big wins on Super Tuesday, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, if elected. Now, with the chance to do so, just over three-quarters of Americans (76%) want Biden to consider “all possible nominees.” Just 23% want him to automatically follow through on his history-making commitment that the White House seems keen on seeing through. . . . Although the poll’s sample size was not large enough to break out results for Black people, only a little more than 1 in 4 nonwhite Americans (28%) wish for Biden to consider only Black women for the vacancy. Democrats are more supportive of Biden’s vow (46%) than Americans as a whole, but still a majority of Democrats (54%) also prefer that Biden consider all possible nominees.

So, basically, people are talking about firing Ilya Shapiro for expressing a sentiment held by most Americans, most non-white Americans, and most Democrats, because it’s too right-wing I guess.

That’s absurd. I say we need a Georgetown Law that looks, and sounds, more like America.

Related: Eugene Volokh: Limiting Yourself to 7% of the Applicant Pool Is Usually Unlikely to Yield the Best Candidate. This is obvious, Americans of all races know it, but you’re apparently not allowed to say it at Georgetown Law.