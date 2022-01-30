January 30, 2022

I DON’T KNOW WHY PEOPLE ARE SURPRISED BY THIS, RACIAL QUOTAS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN UNPOPULAR OUTSIDE THE ELITES: Majority of Americans want Biden to consider ‘all possible nominees’ for Supreme Court vacancy: POLL.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that a plurality of Americans view the Supreme Court as motivated by partisanship, while President Joe Biden’s campaign trail vow to select a Black woman to fill a high-court vacancy without reviewing all potential candidates evokes a sharply negative reaction from voters.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel, comes days after the most senior member of the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, announced his retirement at the end of the current term. Breyer’s announcement provides Biden the opportunity to change the demographic makeup of the conservative-leaning bench. . . .

Although the poll’s sample size was not large enough to break out results for Black people, only a little more than 1 in 4 nonwhite Americans (28%) wish for Biden to consider only Black women for the vacancy. Democrats are more supportive of Biden’s vow (46%) than Americans as a whole, but still a majority of Democrats (54%) also prefer that Biden consider all possible nominees.

Democrats hope that the nomination will re-engage Democrats, who are sorely in need of a boost in the run-up to what is shaping up to be a very challenging midterm election for the party.

Also, when it comes to assessments of the Supreme Court, 43% of voters believe justices rule “on the basis of their partisan political views” rather than “on the basis of the law,” a position held by only 38% of respondents. Eighteen percent did not know enough to express a view one way or the other.

And this new ABC/Ipsos poll shows high disapproval of Biden’s handling of a range of issues.