NAH. THEY KNOW THAT WON’T WORK: James Carville To Democrats: Ditch The Radical Left If You Want To Win Any More Elections.

The soft left is also done. In Europe, here, everywhere. The masks are off, and we’ve seen what they are.

So, they’re going to try to impose their regime forever by force. Hold on to the sides of the boat. The water will be choppy.