January 30, 2022

AND THIS IS WHY THEY’RE SCARED: The Worldwide Freedom Rally You Never Heard About. (Video)

To be fair, there were outbreaks of pro-freedom worldwide before the lockdowns. Because the soft-socialism was failing everywhere, economically, socially, emotionally. I still believe Covid and the lockdowns were the leftist establishment’s attempt to control those. Needless to say it didn’t work. Instead of riding the tiger, they’re now holding on to the tiger’s tail. It’s going to get rough. Very rough. Because they’re going to try to take us down with them.

But despite the lack of coverage, you’re not alone. In the end we win, they lose. Be not afraid!