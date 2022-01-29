January 29, 2022

WELL, THAT’S HIS SPECIALTY: Trump Brings the Fire in Powerful Rally in Texas.

Trump seemed in great form, with a lot of energy. Nine months from now, the people are going to send a message to the radical Democrats in D.C., Trump said, talking about the midterm elections. He praised Texas for being about family, freedom, God, and country. “And oil and guns,” he added with a smile, to great cheers. “Don’t mess with Texas,” Trump thundered, “because Texas is never, ever turning blue.”

Trump also hit on some of the news items of the day.

Trump gave a shout-out to the “brave” Canadian truckers resisting mandates, saying he wanted them to know that they were doing more than American leaders, and “we are with them all the way.”