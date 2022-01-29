January 29, 2022

EUGENE VOLOKH ON ILYA SHAPIRO AND GEORGETOWN: Limiting Yourself to 7% of the Potential Candidates … is usually unlikely to yield the best candidate.

That’s racist because shut up.

Plus: “President Biden had pledged that he’d select a black woman for this seat (he said he’d appoint a black woman to the Court, and this is likely the one vacancy that he’ll be able to fill in this presidential term). This is to say that he has limited himself to roughly 7% of the population. That makes it highly unlikely that whoever he picks would ‘objectively’—I take it Shapiro means based on professional qualifications apart from race and sex—be the best of the progressive picks for the spot.”