January 29, 2022

IRISH FISHERMEN: BETTER AT DETERRING RUSSIAN AGGRESSION THAN BIDEN OR BLINKEN. Russians back off after Irish fishermen vow to disrupt war games. “The Russian military, which had announced naval drills off the coast of Ireland, agreed to move them further away after fishermen vowed to disrupt them.”

UPDATE: From the comments below: “Crazy times we live in, fisherman standing up to Russia, women’s tennis players standing up to China. All while the political class just keeps taking the bribe money.”