January 30, 2022

SCIENCE! Princeton course explores link between ‘settler colonialism’ and ‘nuclear science.’

Princeton University is offering a course this spring semester called “Nuclear Princeton: An Indigenous Approach to Science and the Environment,” which seeks to connect nuclear science to settler colonialism.

“How do we grapple with the lasting, unintended impacts of conducting science, engineering, and medicine in ‘the nation’s service and service of humanity?’” the course description says, with reference to Princeton’s motto. “What lessons can we learn from the University’s past to conduct morally sound research and generate culturally inclusive knowledge?”

Students will learn about the Ivy League university’s history with nuclear science and how it relates to the perspective of Native Americans.