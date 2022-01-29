January 29, 2022

GAMES JOURNALISTS PLAY:

Now, it’s possible that while they reached out to comment at the last minute for some reason, he’s not wrong that it’s often an attempt to honestly say you asked for a comment without actually having to get a comment.

And based on the way Maddow framed his response on her show—in a manner made to look particularly flippant but also to hide the games her staff played—I’d be very surprised if that’s the case.

Yet what Maddow forgets is that if this were done by email, then Redfern has a copy as well. Only a fool would think he wouldn’t release it.

And only an even bigger fool would think that someone like me wouldn’t grab hold of it and make a thing out of it.

Meanwhile, people like Maddow and her buddies and MSNBC and CNN seriously wonder why the American public doesn’t trust the media anymore. They’re shocked and appalled not to be held in the highest esteem.

But why would anyone hold them as such?

Look, I get having to reach out at the 11th hour to get a comment from someone. But when you actually get that comment, don’t play games with it to try and make that person look bad.

Then again, what else should we expect from Maddow?

See, the problem is that the American public wouldn’t lack trust in journalists if so many activists weren’t pretending to actually be journalists. That’s all Maddow is. She’s a progressive operative masquerading as a news commentator. She has no interest in the truth, just what she can buffalo the American public into believing.

At least MSNBC doesn’t pretend to be neutral, so Maddow has that going for her, at least.

CNN gets no such excuse, and they play the same kind of games.

Meanwhile, because of this, people don’t trust the media anymore. Hell, I’m part of the media and I don’t trust it, so I can hardly blame anyone else.