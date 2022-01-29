January 29, 2022

TWO LOOKS AT THE EYE: Eyes are amazing organs that bring the world into our minds (especially if you happen to be David Hume!), but are they products of an intelligent design or of an evolutionary process? That’s the question posed this morning on HillFaith.

Professor Cornelius Hunter says the former. He has a PhD in Biophysics and Computational Biology. Professor Nathan Lents says the latter. He has a PhD in Molecular Biology. These are both smart guys. Read both of them and I guarantee you will come away with a deeper appreciation for the miracle of sight, regardless of how you come down on the origins issue.