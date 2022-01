SINCE HIS WORK IS DIVISION AND MIRROR-IMAGE-RACISM, YEAH. IT’S TRUE: “Antiracism” Promoter Ibram X. Kendi: Critical Race Theory Is “Foundational” To My Work.

Lies are critical to my work, too. But since my work is in fiction, I don’t try to convince people they’re real. And they’re, by and large, not poisonous. CRT fails both of those.