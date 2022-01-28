January 28, 2022

WAPO APPLIES CAREFULLY REASONED RHETORIC TO CONVINCE ANTI-VAXXERS TO CHANGE THEIR MINDS. Nahh — just kidding, of course: Washington Post Mocks Massive Canadian Trucker Convoy Protesting Vaccine Mandates, Labels Trucks ‘Fascism.’

On Friday, Michael Adder, the political cartoonist for the Washington Post, mocked the Freedom Convoy of truckers crossing the breadth of Canada and heading for the nation’s capital, Ottawa, to protest against Canada’s vaccine mandate. Adder created a cartoon of numerous trucks, all labeled in capital letters “FASCISM,” adding the hashtags, “fascism” and “supplychain.”

Roughly five hours later, The Post printed an opinion piece attacking the convoy. The author, David Moscrop, wrote, “The movement shares an affinity with Trumpist toxic authoritarianist politics.” “Time and time again we learn the lesson, or at least come across it, that teaches us that rage-soaked antigovernment types can’t be reasoned with,” Moscrop continued. “This time around, the convoy has produced an incoherent ‘memorandum of understanding’ premised upon a misunderstanding of government and absurd demands. Of course, the memo should be ignored. It’s the product of a temper tantrum.”

A temper tantrum, eh? Flashback:

To hear the big news media tell it, Nov. 8 was Armageddon, Doomsday and the end of civilization as we’ve known it. And there has been no let-up in the three weeks since the election. ABC’s Peter Jennings slandered the voters, comparing them to toddlers throwing a fit. “It’s clear that anger controls the child and not the other way around,” said the Canadian-born Jennings in a radio commentary. “The voters had a temper tantrum. . . . The nation can’t be run by an angry 2-year-old.” Why do liberals such as Jennings refuse to believe it was their failed ideas — not voter anger — that did them in?

—Cal Thomas, “The Big News Media’s Temper Tantrum,” the Orlando Sentinel, November 27th, 1994.

It’s also fascinating that a newspaper that is always looking to spread socialism nationally can’t define what “fascism” actually means. But then as George Orwell wrote in 1946’s “Politics and the English Language:”

The word Fascism has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies ‘something not desirable’. The words democracy, socialism, freedom, patriotic, realistic, justice, have each of them several different meanings which cannot be reconciled with one another. In the case of a word like democracy, not only is there no agreed definition, but the attempt to make one is resisted from all sides. It is almost universally felt that when we call a country democratic we are praising it: consequently the defenders of every kind of régime claim that it is a democracy, and fear that they might have to stop using that word if it were tied down to any one meaning. Words of this kind are often used in a consciously dishonest way. That is, the person who uses them has his own private definition, but allows his hearer to think he means something quite different. Statements like Marshal Pétain was a true patriot, The Soviet press is the freest in the world, The Catholic Church is opposed to persecution, are almost always made with intent to deceive. Other words used in variable meanings, in most cases more or less dishonestly, are: class, totalitarian, science, progressive, reactionary, bourgeois, equality.

And that was 60 years before the woke-ification of everything. For updates on the Canadian convoy, drop by Small Dead Animals.