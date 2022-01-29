January 29, 2022

HMM: Stool samples reveal microbial enzyme driving bowel disease. “Ulcerative colitis, a subtype of inflammatory bowel disease, is a chronic ailment of the colon affecting nearly one million individuals in the United States. It is thought to be linked to disruptions in the gut microbiome—the bacteria and other microbes that live inside us—but no existing treatments actually target these microorganisms. In a study publishing on January 27, 2022 in Nature Microbiology , researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have identified a class of microbial enzymes that drive ulcerative colitis, and have demonstrated a potential route for therapeutic intervention.”

Faster, please.