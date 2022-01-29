January 29, 2022

THIS SEEMS UNSURPRISING: Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic. “People on Medicare with severe mental health disorders saw disruptions in treatment services during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. In March 2020, when the pandemic began in the United States, outpatient visits for mental health treatment services for those covered under the government-funded healthcare plan were down 20% compared to March 2019, the data showed.”

Back in 2020, when most of the shrinks in town quit seeing patients or would only do telehealth, the Insta-Wife went to work at a clinic to see patients in the flesh because there were people who really needed face-to-face treatment. I was proud of her.