January 29, 2022

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Northern Illinois University officials party maskless while forcing mandates on students.

Northern Illinois University leadership reminded students heading into the new year to follow state and university guidelines that require face coverings indoors.

But administrators, faculty and alumni were not as keen to follow those requirements throughout a series of December events, according to photos compiled by The College Fix.

In one instance (pictured) President Lisa Freeman went maskless while cheerleaders and band members were forced to wear masks.

The university and alumni association deleted most of the albums, videos and photos after Fix inquiries.