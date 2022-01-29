January 29, 2022

COLLUSION: ‘Paying The Arsonist’: Biden’s COVID Test Contract With China Draws Ire on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R., Fla.) compared the Pentagon’s decision to award a $1.3 billion contract to iHealth, a subsidiary of China’s Andon Health Co. Ltd. that will supply millions of COVID-19 tests to the United States, to “paying the arsonist for helping put out the fire.” Waltz said he was concerned that the deal further endangers America’s supply chains and that the United States cannot be reliant on a hostile country such as China, where the virus originated.