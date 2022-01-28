«

January 28, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE: China presents space plans and priorities in new white paper. “Over the next five years China will seek to develop its space transportation capabilities, test new technologies, embark on exploration missions, modernize space governance, enhance innovation and boost international cooperation. Crewed lunar landings, on-orbit servicing and work on planetary defense are all noted as key areas for research and technical breakthroughs in the coming years, the paper reveals, while also providing a measure of transparency into a largely closed off Chinese space industry.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
