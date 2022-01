HIGHER EDUCATION AS TOTALITARIAN INDOCTRINATION: University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia. “An assignment shows an instructor directing students to locate someone that they can accuse of ‘racism,’ ‘ableist racist or homophobic use of language,’ or ‘micro-aggressions.'”

As taxpayers tire of funding things like this, we’re told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”