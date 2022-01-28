January 28, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Will COVID collapse the college cartel? “There are new signs that students are losing their patience with these restrictions and are starting to wonder whether a college education is really worth going through so much trouble. Up until now, college administrators have had the upper hand in negotiating with students desperate to win admission to their institutions. They are beginning to lose that advantage. . . . The current economic crisis has exacerbated matters. Students see a tight labor market and are beginning to see that they might not need a college degree to get the job or salary they are looking for.”

All is proceeding as I have foreseen.