January 28, 2022
THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: Boom plans to make its supersonic passenger planes in North Carolina. The location isn’t far from the HondaJet factory I toured for Popular Mechanics some years ago.
