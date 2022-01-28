«
»

January 28, 2022

THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: Boom plans to make its supersonic passenger planes in North Carolina. The location isn’t far from the HondaJet factory I toured for Popular Mechanics some years ago.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.