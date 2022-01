UNEXPECTEDLY: Woke Is Kryptonite for Superman Readers. “According to nerd culture outlet BoundingIntoComics.com, DC Comics’ recent attempts to turn beloved character Superman into a progressive pansy who’s too ashamed to fight for truth, justice and the American way (it’s now ‘truth, justice and a better tomorrow’), are flatlining, at least according to 2021 sales comic books sales data. Woke Superman is not a hot ticket item.”