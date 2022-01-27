January 27, 2022

STANDING IN THE SCHOOLHOUSE DOOR: Harvard President Defiant in Admissions Fight.

Students for Fair Admissions, the group mounting the legal challenges, points to Harvard admissions practices that penalized Asian-American students by giving them low marks on such metrics as “likability,” “courage,” and “self-confidence.”

The reason why the Ivy League is so upset with Amy Wax’s “too many Asians” remark isn’t because they disagree with her. It’s because they don’t want people to notice that they agree, and regularly act upon that sentiment.