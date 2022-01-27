January 27, 2022

JOE BIDEN’S RETURN TO DECENCY: Eff-ing Right: How S— Talk Can Save Biden’s Presidency. “The whole encounter — including Doocy’s genial refusal to get all huffy about Biden’s flash of huffiness — was in its own way quite winning. It was also a reminder of how many memorable Biden moments feature casual profanity or bursts of authentic emotion amid the pervasive phoniness of contemporary politics.”

Well, that’s one way to spin it.

Another is: Biden has always been a nasty piece of work who enjoys punching down.