January 26, 2022
NO, BECAUSE THEY’RE NOT GRIFTERS CATERING TO WELL-OFF WHITE PEOPLE: “Do they really believe that the Black voters who formed the base of the Democratic Party think like Ibram X. Kendi, or the leaders of BLM? Are they crazy?”
NO, BECAUSE THEY’RE NOT GRIFTERS CATERING TO WELL-OFF WHITE PEOPLE: “Do they really believe that the Black voters who formed the base of the Democratic Party think like Ibram X. Kendi, or the leaders of BLM? Are they crazy?”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.