January 26, 2022

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE? U.S. District Court Judge David Carter rejected Chapman University Professor John Eastman’s request to stop the House January 6 inquisitors from gaining access to more than 11,000 documents via the school.

In his ruling, according to Politico, Carter said he rejected the request because “Dr. Eastman’s actions clearly fall within the bounds of an investigation into ‘the influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy.’”

I’m from out of town and all, and I’m not a lawyer, but Carter’s reasoning seems to presuppose Eastman’s guilt. Am I mis-reading it? Asking for a friend.