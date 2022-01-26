January 26, 2022

SOUNDS LIKE THE PUBLIC UNDERSTANDS WHAT’S GOING ON: Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse.

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey.

In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters than not said Biden oversold to the point of “lying” in his campaign against former President Donald Trump.

Asked if Biden has “delivered” on campaign promises or “was lying just to get elected,” 45.7% chose lying and 38.2% chose delivering on promises. The rest of the voters were unsure.

The polling analysis cited Biden’s failure to end the COVID-19 crisis, but it also noted inflation and other problems that are driving key support groups into GOP arms.

There are more Democrats abandoning ship and calling for the president not to run in 2024. Things are so bad for the Democrats right now; you are starting to see Bill and Hillary Clinton reappear in public. Imagine, Democrats trotting out Hillary as the change candidate in 2024! That could make Donald Trump look appealing to swing voters!” the poll analysis said.

Zogby Analytics also looked at life under Biden, and the breakdown was similar, with more than not saying that Biden has made their life worse.