January 25, 2022

CRISES BY DESIGN:

● How it started: Biden Administration Green Lights Putin’s Pipeline. Nord Stream 2 will boost the Russian president’s influence in Europe.

—The Washington Free Beacon, July 21st, 2021.

● How it’s going: White House seeks energy security plan for Europe amid Russia-Ukraine crisis.

—CNBC, today.

As a wise community organizer reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” Biden’s “energy security plan for Europe” will likely be as effective as Biden’s “energy security plan” for America.

