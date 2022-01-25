January 25, 2022
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: This Pennsylvania school board member wrote an op-ed in a local newspaper, and I kid you not this is the title:
“‘I don’t work for you?’ Yeah, bud… ya do.”
At least until the next election, perhaps.
