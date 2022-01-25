January 25, 2022

LORDING IT OVER THE REST OF US IS THE ENTIRE POINT: Scotland Yard wonders: Just how many parties did BoJo throw during COVID lockdowns, anyway?

Shouldn’t the head of a government that forbids social gatherings indoors have followed his own rules at his official residence? That question has come up in Parliament, where MPs recently demanded answers from Boris Johnson over reports of two parties that violated the UK orders against such residential gatherings. In an ominous move, the London Metropolitan Police have announced that they have begun a criminal investigation into multiple reports of such events at 10 Downing Street, in parallel to an ongoing civil probe: * * * * * * * * A number of events”? How many are we talking about here — two, four, six, eight? More like nineteen between May 2020 and April of last year, although not all involve Johnson. Most involve Tories, but a number of Conservatives in Parliament have made it clear that they want to give Boris the Order of the Boot to punish the hypocrisy[.]

Oh, and speaking of party time, Old Blighty-style in May of 2020: What Neil Ferguson’s booty call tells us about modern politics. “It is actually incredibly important news that Ferguson, the Imperial College modeller who said it was possible 500,000 Brits would die if we didn’t lock down, defied the lockdown. It deserves the frontpage treatment it is getting today. For Ferguson’s booty call with his married lover actually reveals a great deal about the 21st-century elites and how they view their relationship with the masses. It’s one rule for them and another for us.”

In response, as Stephen Kruiser suggested: Let’s Start Jailing Lawmakers Who Violate Their Own COVID Restrictions. “Imagine the pure, poetic justice of seeing Newsom, Cuomo, and some of the other Hitler youth (stole that from Animal House) cooling their heels in a holding cell after being caught with their masks off and their pants down.”