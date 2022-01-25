January 25, 2022

WELL, ALL THESE “PIVOTS” CERTAINLY BUILD CONFIDENCE: Are you fully vaccinated? CDC working to ‘pivot’ language.

If you haven’t gotten your booster shot yet, you may no longer be considered fully vaccinated as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to “pivot the language.”

Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health officials have been focused on getting all Americans to be fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you complete your primary series (meaning you’ve received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), according to the current CDC guidelines.

As booster shots became available, many wondered whether the definition of fully vaccinated would change. In early January, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it wouldn’t. Two weeks later, the CDC appears to be changing its mind.