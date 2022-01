HMM: Neil Young calls for his music to be pulled off Spotify over vaccine misinformation. “According to reports, Young wrote, ‘Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.'”

He’s talking about Joe Rogan. Pretty sure Spotify would rather do without Neil Young. Interesting to see how some of the rock rebels remain rebels, and others have become Karens.