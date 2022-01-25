«
January 25, 2022

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Neil Young Tells Spotify to Dump Joe Rogan — or Else! “We get it: You’re taking a principled stand, or so you think, and it isn’t about the money. But you haven’t sounded this whiny since you recorded ‘Helpless’ with CSN&Y.”

Plus:

  • Forget the bronies, here come the mermen
  • Video: Joe Biden says he’d fire Joe Biden
  • Poll shows most Americans are so over celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:01 pm
