January 25, 2022
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Neil Young Tells Spotify to Dump Joe Rogan — or Else! “We get it: You’re taking a principled stand, or so you think, and it isn’t about the money. But you haven’t sounded this whiny since you recorded ‘Helpless’ with CSN&Y.”
Plus:
- Forget the bronies, here come the mermen
- Video: Joe Biden says he’d fire Joe Biden
- Poll shows most Americans are so over celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci
So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.