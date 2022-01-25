January 25, 2022

LAWSUIT: Google is hoodwinking users into thinking their location data is safe.

The lawsuit quotes 2014 as the beginning of Google’s lies, though it’s careful to note that the practice could go back further than this date. The choice of 2014 is based on settings introduced that year that ostensibly gave users more control over which data Google kept on them.

But those switches only provide the illusion of data control, these lawsuits allege. Google continues collecting location data — and plenty of other data — even if you technically opt out. This is a pretty well-documented problem, actually; the Associated Press worked with computer scientists a few years ago to confirm Google had kept tracking users even after they’d adjusted their settings.

The lawsuits also push back against the many tricks Google uses to sway users into electing themselves back into the Location History program. Google uses measures like pushy notifications to pressure users into opting in “inadvertently or out of frustration,” the lawsuit says.