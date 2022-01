BOB MCMANUS: Mayor Adams’ plan to tackle crime is complicated — but it might actually work. “So now we are hearing the first faint hints of a return to common-sense law-enforcement — an acknowledgment that it’s now time to get actual criminals off the street. Or, to quote Adams speaking from City Hall yesterday, ‘We’re going to [target] the trigger-pullers.'”

We can hope. Anything to reverse the harm done to NYC by the shameful DeBlasio administration is worth trying.