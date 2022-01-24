January 24, 2022

WHAT RATIONAL REASON DO THEY HAVE TO SUPPORT HIM? AP wonders: Is Biden losing black voters? “The risk here isn’t that Republicans are making inroads among black voters in the way they are with Hispanics. It’s that black voters might sit on their hands in the upcoming midterms, and beyond that in 2024 as well. Democrats need a massive turnout to deal with the expected red wave hinted at by the current polling, perhaps especially with Hispanics starting to shift away from the hard-progressive rhetoric of the Democratic Party. That’s what makes this uncharacteristically unenthusiastic level of support from black voters so significant. It portends a lower turnout, a lower level of activist engagement, and therefore an even bigger collapse than Chuck Todd might imagine from this segment yesterday.”

Well-deserved if so. But don’t get cocky. Republicans haven’t won anything yet.

And if you care, you should be donating and volunteering. Winning takes work, and no, commenting on the Internet doesn’t count.