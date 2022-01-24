January 24, 2022

NOT EVERY MD IS INSANE: Integrity. Dignity. Community.

Meanwhile, I just want to register that while most of my friends are now catching Winnie the Flu, my entire family lost 3 weeks to some generic, unspecified URI.

Figures, doesn’t it? Other people get the brand-name virus. We get the Safeway Select of respiratory viruses.

I wouldn’t even mind, except that we’re still suffering from lingering tiredness and congestion though — everyone who asked, thank you! — rest assured we’re all much, much better. (And for a change I was never as sick as the guys.)