January 24, 2022

THE LEFT’S WAR ON WOMEN: ‘Women are now third-class citizens,’ says Penn swimmer in exclusive interview. “For years, liberals, Democrats, and leftists have routinely claimed that a patriarchy in the United States exists and makes women second-class citizens. Female athletes have echoed these claims, bemoaning significant inequalities between men’s and women’s athletics. Consider the numerous reports that highlight disparities between men’s and women’s sports, especially at the collegiate level. Now, with athletes who have the genetics of a man being permitted to take away athletic opportunities from women, females have been relegated to an even lower position.”