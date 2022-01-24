«
January 24, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Paula Bolyard: My ‘Free’ Covid Tests From the Government Arrived in Record Time… But There’s a Problem. “My tests sat in my mailbox all day in frigid temperatures—well below the required minimum 36°.” (Same here.)

Rick Moran: In Minneapolis, Robbery Arrests Plummet as Stores are Hit Multiple Times. “This has apparently emboldened the thieves to rob some stores multiple times.”

And a James Bond 60th Anniversary twofer…

Chris Queen: 60 Years of James Bond Theme Songs: Part 002. “We’ll start with the worst of the worst. These range from cringeworthy to truly bizarre.”

Yours Truly: Ranking the Bond Movies: Part 002 (The Ones That Really Blofeld). “It’s true that the franchise has been uneven over the decades, but there have been only five genuine stinkers.”

