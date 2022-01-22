January 22, 2022

BUILD BACK BRANDON: Families of US Embassy personnel in Ukraine ordered to begin evacuating as soon as Monday: officials.

I hope this ends better than Biden’s previous foreign policy debacle: Biden doubles down on Afghanistan withdrawal, snaps over question about horrific scenes. “And when Stephanopoulos tried to ask Biden about the horrific scenes of people clinging to and falling from departing US airplanes, the president grew combative. ‘We’ve all seen the pictures. We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed in a C-17. We’ve seen Afghans falling –’ ‘That was four days ago, five days ago!’ Biden cut Stephanopoulos, even though the images were taken on Monday.”